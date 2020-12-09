Border Patrol Arrests Previously Removed Felon

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously removed sex offender near Three Points, Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents remotely observed six suspected illegal aliens trekking in the desert near Three Points around 10 p.m. Agents on horseback later encountered and arrested the group. All six admitted to being illegally present in the United States.

Photo Courtesy of U. S. Customs and Border

Protection

During records checks, agents learned one man, Guadalupe Blanco-Borbolla, was a previously removed felon. The 48-year-old Mexican citizen was convicted of sexual battery in Sacramento County, California, in 2007. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Blanco-Borbolla will remain in federal custody, facing charges for illegal re-entry of a previously removed felon; the rest of the group was expelled from the country under Title 42 authority.

All people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.