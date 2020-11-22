Arizona Recognizes Native American Heritage Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared November 2020 Native American Heritage Month in Arizona to recognize the historical, cultural and economic contributions of Native Americans and the 22 tribal communities across the state.

“Native American communities play a critical role in the growth and prosperity of our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is enriched by the many diverse contributions from people all across our state, and this month, we are proud to celebrate the Native American community’s vibrant heritage, civic leadership, and history of service to our state and nation.



Arizona is home to 22 Tribal Nations and communities, which comprise approximately 28% of the state’s land base.



View the Governor’s proclamation below.



***



WHEREAS, Arizona is situated in a diverse and culturally rich region of 22 various Tribal Nations and communities; and



WHEREAS, these homelands have existed since time immemorial, we acknowledge the contributions of Native Americans long before the formation of the United States and the entry of the State of Arizona into the union; and



WHEREAS, the State of Arizona recognizes the right of these 22 Tribal Nations to exercise sovereign authority, as defined by federal law, over their members and their territory; and



WHEREAS, the land of these 22 Tribal Nations comprises approximately 28 percent of Arizona’s land base; and



WHEREAS, these tribal members are citizens of our great State, possess all the rights and privileges afforded by Arizona to its citizens, and, along with other American Indians, comprise approximately five percent of Arizona’s population; and



WHEREAS, we revere the memory of fallen patriots who have fought to ensure the freedoms afforded to all citizens of the United States; and



WHEREAS, we acknowledge the unique challenges faced by American Indians, historically and in the present; and



WHEREAS, it benefits the State of Arizona to partner with tribal nations on issues affecting all of Arizona to ensure the vitality of tribal communities and its members.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim November 2020 as



NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona



GOVERNOR



DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this sixteenth day of October in the year Two Thousand and Twenty and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fifth.



ATTEST:



SECRETARY OF STATE