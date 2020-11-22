Tohono O'odham Man Sentenced to 52 Months for Domestic Violence Assault

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On Monday, Rogelio Salazar Gastelum, Jr., 54, of Sells, Arizona, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 52 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Gastelum previously pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On June 23, 2017, at a location on the Tohono O’odham Nation, Gastelum stabbed another person with whom he was in a domestic relationship. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gastelum is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tohono O’odham Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah Schmit, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-18-0395-TUC-CKJ

RELEASE NUMBER: 2020-105_Gastelum