Peach Springs Man Sentenced to Prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Michael Gilbert Butler, Sr., 45, of Peach Springs, Arizona, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow to 84 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Butler previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

On August 26, 2018, Butler stabbed the victim, causing serious bodily injuries. Butler, a member of the Hualapai Indian Tribe, committed the assault on the Hualapai Indian Reservation. The victim is a member of the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hualapai Nation Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Christina J. Reid-Moore, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.