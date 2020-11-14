Serial Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, members of the FBI Phoenix Violent Crimes Task Force arrested William Cantrell, 29, without incident following a bank robbery in Mesa, Arizona. Cantrell was charged with four counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery for incidents that occurred throughout Arizona from September 18, 2020 through November 4, 2020, including:

September 18, 2020, U.S. Bank, 6611 West Bell Road, Glendale, Arizona

September 26, 2020, U.S. Bank, 12320 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria, Arizona

October 02, 2020, Alaska Federal Credit Union, 1575 North Dysart Road, Avondale, Arizona

October 6, 2020, (Attempted Bank Robbery) U.S. Bank, 12970 West Indian School Road, Litchfield Park, Arizona

November 4, 2020, U.S. Bank, 3622 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, Arizona

In each instance, the suspect approached the victim teller and presented a demand note.

No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the Phoenix Police Department for their outstanding work on this case along with Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mesa Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Avondale Police Department, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

This case will be prosecuted through the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.