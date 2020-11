Arizona News

Written by Yuma News Now

Tucson, Arizona - The Manhattan Dolls Heather, Erin and Chelsee inspiring Justin Case and America Newscape with some beautiful words and song.

The Manhattan Dolls: https://themanhattandolls.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheManhattanDolls

#manhattandolls #americathebeautiful #entertainers #artists #classacts