Mesa Man Accused of Trafficking Minors

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Jason Michael Vangundy on charges of Child Sex Trafficking, Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Illegally Conducting an Enterprise and Money Laundering in the second degree.

Between April 2020 and June 2020, Vangundy is accused of trafficking two juveniles, 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls, by causing them to engage in acts of prostitution. Both girls were reported as a runaway or missing juvenile at the time of the offenses. It is alleged that Vangundy initially communicated with the girls using a social media website. Vangundy is also accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the 16-year-old girl during the same time period.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Detectives with Mesa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Rachel Nava is prosecuting the case.

If you are the victim of human trafficking or if you suspect someone may be the victim of human traffickers, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733). The National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline is a national toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in more than 200 languages.

Copy of indictment.

Booking photograph of Vangundy: