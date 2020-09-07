Governor Ducey Appoints Rebecca Padilla As Pinal County Clerk Of The Superior Court

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Rebecca Padilla as the Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court. This appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Amanda Stanford. Under Arizona law, the vacancy created by the resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election in 2022.

Rebecca Padilla is a lifetime resident of Pinal County and has dedicated her entire career to the Pinal County Superior Court. As part of the Pinal County Superior Court Administration since 2018, she currently serves as the Judicial Administrative Assistant to Presiding Judge Stephen McCarville. Among her responsibilities, she manages the case flow for Judge McCarville’s division in relation to calendars, trials, and hearings.



Prior to her current position, Rebecca worked for the Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court for over 20 years, most recently as a Senior Deputy Clerk. In this role, her responsibilities included receipting court filing fees, maintaining and balancing a daily cash drawer, depositing monies to the County Treasurer and posting various payments such as cash bonds and purge payments. Additionally, Rebecca independently operated the Apache Junction Satellite Office for a time and provided accurate reporting of all financial transactions collected. She also has experience working in the Customer Service Department, where she assisted thousands of court customers with navigating the court process. In 2004, Rebecca received the Arizona Front Line Staff Worker of the Year for her work as a Deputy Clerk.



Rebecca has extensive training and substantial knowledge in the filing, processing, and proper management of cases, including probate, family law, civil, criminal, and juvenile cases. She is trained and proficient in the Superior Court’s case management system, AJACS, in addition to other information systems. She also has a Green Belt Certification in Lean Six Sigma, a business strategy program for process improvement that trains individuals to analyze, identify, and solve quality problems while implementing and sustaining high-impact projects.



“Rebecca’s experience and commitment to the court community will allow her to excel immediately in Pinal County,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to appoint Rebecca Padilla as the Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court.”