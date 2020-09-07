Governor Ducey Appoints Michael McGill To The Yavapai County Superior Court

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Michael McGill to the Yavapai County Superior Court. The vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge David Mackey.

Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. When a judge retires or resigns prior to a general election, the vacancy created by the retirement or resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.

Michael McGill is an experienced prosecutor who has been serving the people of Yavapai County since 2011. As a Supervising Deputy County Attorney, Michael manages a team of prosecutors assigned to the Yavapai County Justice Courts. Michael also was part of the team responsible for establishing the Yavapai County Limited Jurisdiction Veteran’s Court to address the unique needs of Arizona’s veteran community. Before joining the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, Michael McGill was a prosecutor on the General Narcotics Team task force in Mohave County and a prosecutor for the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority.



Michael has been recognized on many occasions for his outstanding work as a prosecutor. He was presented with the Outstanding Felony Prosecutor Award by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 2018, recognized as the Felony Prosecutor of the Year by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in 2017, and given the Excellence in Victim Advocacy Award by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 2016. Michael is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the National District Attorneys Association and Yavapai County Bar Association.



With a passion for helping Arizona’s youth, Michael is very active in his community. He has frequently volunteered to serve as a coach for the Prescott Valley Little League, Yavapai Soccer Club, and Prescott YMCA. He has also volunteered for the Coyote Springs Elementary School in Prescott Valley.



“Michael’s dedication to serving his community and outstanding work as a Deputy Yavapai County Attorney make him an exceptional candidate to serve on the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to appoint Michael McGill to the Yavapai County Superior Court.”



Michael graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree from Western New England College School of Law in 2005 and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Western New England College in 2002.