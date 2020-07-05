FBI Reward 2018 Whiteriver Homicide

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI and White Mountain Apache Tribe police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual/s responsible for the murder of Joseph Clyde Taylor, 29.

On August 5, 2018, Taylor was stabbed in Whiteriver, Arizona, at around 5:45 p.m. Taylor was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov

The seeking information poster can be found here, along with a photo of the victim:

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/joseph-clyde-taylor

Here’s more about the FBI’s work in Indian Country:

https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/indian-country-crime