AirServ International Deploy Planes to provide critical relief to Navajo & Hopi Families

Kinlani, Dinettah (Flagstaff, Arizona) - In an unprecedented move for Air Serv International, which normally conducts humanitarian relief efforts overseas, the organization is partnering with the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund (Relief Fund) to transport critical humanitarian relief items by plane to remote Navajo and Hopi communities to help residents combat their fight against COVID-19.

Since inception, Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief has provided food and essential supplies to over 18,000 households and approximately 72,000 individuals on the Navajo and Hopi nations to help protect families. Per capita, the Navajo Nation has higher COVID-19 infection and death rates than any state in the union, a crisis now compounded by the state of Arizona being an emerging epicenter.

Air Serv will implement the Navajo Air Bridge Program, made possible by an ISTAT Foundation grant, out of Phoenix, Arizona. The Program will transport and deliver critically needed humanitarian relief supplies to the Navajo and Hopi nations via multiple weekly flights for the next month and a half.

“We are delighted and honored to show solidarity with and support for underserved tribal communities on the Navajo and Hopi nations by partnering with the Relief Fund in this historic humanitarian airlift program; the first of its kind on domestic soil. We are shocked by how strikingly similar the disparities in resources are for Navajo and Hopi to those faced by our developing world beneficiaries; it is disgraceful to see that this exists so close to home,” said Danielle Payant, Director of Communications for Air Serv.

The lack of access to critical supplies and infrastructure on the Navajo and Hopi nations and their mandated curfews have severely limited access to basic necessities for Navajo and Hopi families.

“We are so thankful to Air Serv for stepping forward with this critical partnership at this pivotal moment in the COVID-19 public health crises on Navajo and Hopi,” said Ethel Branch, Relief Fund Founder. “Their assistance will help alleviate the stress families suffer while trying to purchase needed items within the parameters of the tribes’ curfews, and will help us get greatly needed in-kind donations of PPE to our communities without families having to risk exposure to COVID in off-reservation stores.”

Those who wish to support this program are asked to make a monetary donation at www.airserv.org/donate or provide in-kind donations of the items listed below. All donated items must be new, unopened, and unused, and should be limited to the items listed below.

Needed supplies: • Disinfecting wipes and spray • Face masks • Disposable nitrile gloves (by the box) • Hand Sanitizer • Non toxic bleach • Hand washing stations (foot pump operated portable sinks- ie. Serene Life 5+ Gallon Capacity Portable Sink/Faucet Station) • Water jugs/coolers with pour tab • Terry cloth towels • Cleaning buckets • Dog food • Baby formula • Feminine hygiene products • Diapers • Soap • Water • Tents (for those under quarantine)

Please ship items to :

ATTN: Air Serv International Navajo Nation Air Bridge Program

℅ Westwind Air Service-Charter Department

732 West Deer Valley Road

Phoenix, AZ 85027

To inquire about quantities or to discuss other ideas regarding how to support the Navajo Air Bridge program, please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Navajo and Hopi residents can also call toll-free to request support: 1-833-956-1554.