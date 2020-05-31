Governor Ducey Incident Response report statement

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement:

"I want to commend our law enforcement officers on their work last night, especially the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police Department and all the supporting agencies involved in protecting downtown and major targets, like our freeways. The Arizona National Guard also played a critical role in this response. One thing is clear: The more aggressive approach downtown was needed, and it worked. Now, more needs to be done, in more places around the state, to protect law and order and public safety. The looting and violence we saw last night, especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated. And it won't be. Destruction of property does not qualify as freedom of expression. I will be speaking with mayors around the state throughout the day to ensure plans are in place to prevent this kind of lawlessness tonight and beyond. The state will provide whatever resources we can, through DPS, National Guard, and cross coordination of local law enforcement, but every community needs to be prepared. What we are seeing is happening in cities and states everywhere in America, and Arizona leaders need to be on high alert. They need a plan. Today should be a working day for every local elected leader, city manager, police chief and sheriff in every jurisdiction in the state. The death of George Floyd is tragic and abhorrent. It should be condemned by leaders at all levels ⁠— and we should listen to those who seek to have a civil dialogue on how to ensure it never happens again. In Arizona, we will listen ⁠— and this was demonstrated by the leadership DPS Colonel Heston Silbert displayed on Thursday night as he engaged with protestors at the Capitol. This kind of leadership from law enforcement, working with community leaders, will get us through. But we cannot, and will not stand for violence, looting, and criminal activity."