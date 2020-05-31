Governor Ducey Statement On The Ocotillo Fire

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey yesterday released the following statement on the Ocotillo Fire near Cave Creek, which is estimated at 750 acres and has already burned multiple structures.

“Earlier today, a fast-moving brush fire broke out in Cave Creek, immediately threatening multiple homes and structures. State and local fire officials are working to contain the blaze, and our office is in close coordination. Fire officials have issued an evacuation order for select areas of Cave Creek, and we urge residents to remain alert and follow orders from public safety officials. The Red Cross has established a shelter for displaced residents at Cactus Shadows High School. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders working to protect people, pets and property as well as everyone in the area.”



Currently, evacuations are in place for Cave Creek residents in the area north of Grapevine Road, south of Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, east of Seven Sisters Mountain and west of School House Road. American Red Cross representatives are assisting evacuees and providing information at Cactus Shadow High School, 5802 E. Dove Valley Rd., Cave Creek, Arizona.