Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced today Valley Toyota Dealers have contributed $75,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, established by the Governor to provide financial support to organizations aiding those affected by COVID-19. Founded in 1989, Valley Toyota Dealers consists of all 10 Toyota dealers in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“This donation from Valley Toyota Dealers is another example of how the business community is stepping up to help those adversely affected by COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “These dollars will help ensure Arizona comes back strong from this public health emergency and will provide much-needed support to our medical professionals and vulnerable populations. Thank you to Valley Toyota Dealers for contributing to this important effort.”



“The Valley Toyota Dealers believe in the importance of giving back to the communities where they work and live, especially in times of need.” said Zachary Ivanhoe, President of the Valley Toyota Dealers Association. “With the current pandemic impacting so many Valley residents, we hope to help the community at large by supporting Arizona’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.”



Donations to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund total more than $8 million, which will be used to support various efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The fund will support the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel and organizations that care for Arizona’s vulnerable population, including food banks, homeless shelters and domestic violence facilities. Funding will also support technology access for low-income students practicing distance learning.



Other contributions to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund include a $5 million gift from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation; $1 million from Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals; $1 million from Jerry Simms, owner of Turf Paradise Race Course; and contributions from Arizona Public Service (APS), Southwest Gas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Waymo and VanTrust Real Estate.



The Governor established the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the Arizona Together initiative, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities. Arizona Together also highlights organizations, businesses and individuals stepping up to help one another and provide support wherever needed. Stories about Arizonans helping frontline workers, vulnerable populations and businesses in need of support can be found at ArizonaTogether.org/thearizonaway.



Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund can learn more about how to contribute at ArizonaTogether.org.