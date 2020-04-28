Expanding Testing In Arizona

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona is partnering with private sector health care providers and universities to ramp up access to testing.

On Friday, Sonora Quest Laboratories announced it will offer antibody testing starting with 1,000 to 3,000 tests per day, and growing from there. In early May, Sonora Quest plans to begin offering antibody testing to consumers without needing a provider’s order or insurance in Arizona.

Today, Banner Health announced the opening of a new COVID-19 diagnostic testing site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix. The site will be Banner Health’s largest operation and can accommodate those who do not have vehicles.

Additionally, Banner Health last month launched drive-through testing sites in Phoenix and Tucson for prescreened patients. Arizonans who are experiencing symptoms and want to schedule an appointment can call 1-844-549-1851.

The University of Arizona, with the support of $3.5 million in funding from the state, will provide COVID-19 antibody tests to 250,000 health care workers and first responders starting this week. The university will also provide testing to students and faculty.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) in coordination with health care partners throughout the state today launched the Arizona Testing Blitz, with the goal of increasing testing statewide. ADHS aims to test 10,000 to 20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 every Saturday for three consecutive weeks, beginning May 2. Testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 and will be based on criteria set by each testing site.

Additionally, Walgreens is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing that allows individuals to test for the virus without leaving their vehicles. Arizona State University Biodesign Institute began drive-through testing earlier this month for first responders and hospital personnel.