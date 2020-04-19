Arizona To Light Capitol Blue To Honor Health Care Workers, First Responders

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday announced buildings and structures around the state will be lit blue as a symbol of support for Arizona’s frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling COVID-19.

As part of the campaign, buildings like the Arizona Capitol, executive tower, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Tucson, State Farm at Tempe Town Lake and more will be lit blue, along with the hashtag #LightAZBlue.



“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “They are heroes. Their efforts are saving lives, and Arizona salutes their service during this critical time.”



Arizona has taken action to support frontline medical professionals and first responders as they serve members of the community infected by COVID-19, including: