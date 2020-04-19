Governor Ducey Seeks Business Input For Economic Recovery

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - In letters sent Monday, Governor Doug Ducey asked leaders from Arizona’s lodging and business communities to provide their feedback on a plan for economic recovery. The letters seek recommendations to help accelerate a business and economic recovery including incorporating public health guidance into everyday business practices, policy suggestions, regulatory reforms and other executive actions.

“In making decisions about public health, I will continue to lean on Dr. Cara Christ, and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And as we look to re-energize our economy, I’m looking to you to provide recommendations and expertise on how the state should approach this needed economic recovery,” Governor Ducey wrote to the business leaders. “I am confident that everything we have done as a state to combat this virus will provide us the opportunity to safely approach economic recovery in the coming weeks.”

Efforts to solicit feedback from business community leaders will be led by Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson and Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson.