100 Additional Ventilators On Their Way To Arizona

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday announced that 100 additional ventilators are on their way to the state of Arizona from the Strategic National Stockpile. These additional ventilators came at the request of Governor Ducey and Senator McSally to President Trump.

“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership and responsiveness during this pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “As Arizona prepares for an anticipated peak of COVID-19 cases, these ventilators will add to our surge capacity and help us prepare in our tribal communities and elsewhere. President Trump and I spoke about this Wednesday night. I’m grateful that he was able to deliver on this request immediately. That’s urgent action and real leadership.



“Our tribal communities remain top of mind. I’ve been in touch with Navajo President Nez and Vice President Lizer about the need for additional supplies, personnel and ventilators. Arizona is committed to assisting all our tribes and providing all the state and federal resources they need to fight COVID-19 and protect their people. My thanks to Senator Martha McSally for advocating for these ventilators and helping make this happen. Our goal is that we will never need these ventilators and can eventually send them to other regions of the country, but this action by President Trump and Vice President Pence will help ensure Arizona is prepared for a worst-case scenario.”