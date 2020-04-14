Frontline Workers Utilize Arizona Enrichment Centers

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Enrichment Centers launched on Monday, April 6 to offer child care for the children of first responders, critical health care workers and essential public sector workers serving others as Arizona works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office partnered with the Arizona Departments of Education, Economic Security, Health Services and Administration as well as First Things First, the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family, the Government Transformation Office, local child care providers and nonprofit, education and faith-based organizations to offer child care through Arizona Enrichment Centers. Since the launch five days ago, families across the state have utilized these services. To date:

311 providers have registered as Enrichment Centers in 45 cities across the state;

1,023 families of critical healthcare and essential public sector workers have qualified for priority child care, and can now access the care that best fits their needs;

And 681 families have qualified for a child care scholarship.

Those eligible for child care through an Enrichment Center can register at the Arizona Enrichment Centers website and can register for priority child care eligibility and financial support by filling out this registration form.



All child care sites will follow the CDC Guidance for Schools and Child Care Programs, the ADHS Child Care Facility COVID-19 Guidance, as well as guidance issued by local public health departments.



More information is available HERE, and questions can be emailed to