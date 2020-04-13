United States Attorney Michael Bailey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Launch Covid-19 Fraud Task Force

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - United States Attorney Michael Bailey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich last week launched a joint federal, state, and local task force to combat coronavirus-related fraud.

The COVID-19 Fraud Task Force brings together a dozen partners from across the state, with the goal of combining resources and information to better investigate and prosecute wrongdoers that seek to profit from the public health crisis. The mission of the Task Force is to streamline the government’s response to reports of fraud related to COVID-19 in Arizona. By working together across all levels of government, the Task Force will ensure that cases are investigated promptly and brought to the appropriate prosecuting entity. In the midst of the current crisis, members of the Task Force will work together, share information, and better protect Arizona citizens by ensuring that all scams are investigated and those responsible are held to account.

“In times of crisis, the best of humanity is often evident as people support one another and unite together to fight a common enemy. We see that in today’s stories about our health care workers, our first responders, and our communities sacrificing safety and comfort to protect one another,” said United States Attorney Michael Bailey. “Unfortunately crisis can also be a time when the worst parts of humanity surface. This Task Force will seek out and punish scam artists who prey on the fear and uncertainty of our citizens during this public health crisis.”

Assistant United States Attorney Jim Knapp, recently appointed as the United States Attorney’s Office COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator, and Joseph Sciarrotta, Civil Division Chief for the Attorney General’s Office, are leading the Arizona COVID-19 Fraud Task Force. Other members include: Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Food and Drug Administration, the Internal Revenue Service Investigation Division, Health and Human Services, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the United States Secret Service, the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Services.

"It’s not surprising con artists are taking advantage of headlines and exploiting COVID-19 concerns and anxieties of consumers," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "The Attorney General’s Office is here to serve Arizonans and is working around the clock to combat fraud, but we can't do it alone. The launch of this new COVID-19 Task Force with our federal and local partners will maximize our resources and help ensure we are prepared to combat new and evolving consumer threats."

"The FBI is proud to be a member of Arizona's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force," said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. "We are committed to aggressively pursuing bad actors who are utilizing the COVID-19 pandemic to commit cyber, financial, and healthcare fraud, including withholding critical supplies from our citizens, healthcare workers, and first responders."

In recent weeks, stories of fraud related to the coronavirus have increased across the nation. In times of uncertainty, consumers are often more vulnerable to scams as they seek answers and a sense of security. Fake texts, emails, and social media posts that might normally be ignored may now be enticing if they offer COVID-19 tests, miracle cures, medical products, or financial windfall.

On April 6, the Federal Trade Commission reported that it had received almost 12,000 consumer complaints related to COVID-19 in just three months. Well over half of those complaints were fraud-related, with a total loss to consumers of $8.39 million.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has also experienced a spike in COVID-19-related consumer fraud complaints. The office already sent cease-and-desist letters to local businesses (YiLo Superstore Dispensary and Prepper’s Discount) that were offering COVID-19-related products alleged to be in violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. To help keep Arizonans informed of the latest scams and to provide tips to consumers, the Attorney General’s Office recently launched a COVID-19 scam information page: www.AZAG.gov/COVID-19.

In light of these reports, United States Attorney Bailey and Attorney General Brnovich urge all Arizonans to be on alert for scam artists. Be smart and consider the following to protect yourself from COVID-19 fraud:

Do not respond to texts, emails, or calls requesting your personal information in exchange for a COVID-19 stimulus check. If you receive one of these requests, immediately report it to the hotline. COVID-19 economic impact checks will be delivered based on 2018 or 2019 tax return information, so no action is required for most people.



Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure, or treatment. Remember, if there is a medical breakthrough, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad, or unsolicited sales pitch.



Research any charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations in connection with COVID-19 before giving. An organization may not be legitimate even if it uses words like “CDC” or “government” in its name.



Be cautious of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) from unknown third party vendors. Verify that the company is legitimate before ordering their products or sending money.



Never click on a link or open an email attachment from an unknown or unverified source. Links and attachments may be embedded with a virus that will infect your computer or mobile device. To better protect yourself against malware, make sure your anti-virus software is operating and up-to-date.



Do not be convinced by sales pitches for COVID-19 tests that promise to give results in as little as 24 hours. If an effective, quick-results test becomes widely available, you will find out through news sources and government reporting, not a sales pitch.

If you believe you have been a target of a coronavirus-related scam, or know someone else who has been, please report the fraud. Reports can be made to the Task Force at: