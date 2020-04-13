Governor Ducey Announces 200 Internet Hotspots For Students In Rural Communities

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced a Mobile Hotspot Donation Drive to help K-12 students without home internet access online curriculum during the COVID-19 emergency. The Drive is part of a partnership between the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) and will match donated wireless internet hotspots to students in need.

To kick the drive off, the Arizona Department of Administration identified more than 200 hotspot devices across state government that the state is offering to students. ADE is working with schools across the state to match the hotspot devices to students that have access to take-home computers, but do not have home internet service. The state will provide internet subscriptions for each hotspot, which will filter online content appropriate for students.

“Teachers and parents are going above and beyond to create virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for partnering to get these 200 hotspots to where they can make an immediate difference. We want every student to have access to engaging instruction material while schools are closed. That’s why we’re inviting our private and public partners to help us connect our students to the online resources they need.”

“Many students may have access to laptops or tablets without adequate internet connection,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “That’s why we’re grateful to have this partnership in place to get hotspots to students who need them — and there are many students who need them. We encourage all of our nonprofit and private sector partners to join this effort to help make a big impact for students across our state.”



“Ensuring internet access so that students across Arizona can continue learning online is critical,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, we’re very proud to partner with Superintendent Hoffman, the Arizona Department of Education and the private sector to move quickly to get kids connected.”



With schools closed around the world, global demand for hotspots has made it difficult for school districts to purchase the devices directly for students to take home. Students will be able to use the hotspots to access online coursework.