Governor Ducey Issues Executive Order Providing Flexibility On Packaging And Labeling Rules For Local Restaurants

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday issued an Executive Order allowing Arizona restaurants to repackage and sell grocery items they have on hand, including items not normally packaged and labeled for resale. Governor Ducey’s order comes in the wake of the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to provide temporary flexibility for nutrition labeling of packaged food.

“Even with dine-in and carry-out options still available to patrons, many Arizona restaurants are struggling due to COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s Executive Order provides flexibility for restaurant owners to safely sell prepared and bulk foods or supplies they have on hand and can’t use right now. We are proud to support Arizona restaurants with this reform.”

The Executive Order will be in effect until further notice. Under the order:

Restaurants currently licensed or permitted to serve prepared food may sell grocery items including, but not limited to, paper goods, cleaning supplies, prepared food in bulk, meat and vegetables whether or not those items are normally packaged for resale or are raw provided that certain provisions are followed. This order does not permit a restaurant that does not hold a current license from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control to sell alcoholic beverages.