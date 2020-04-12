Governor Ducey Issues Executive Order Expanding COVID-19 Data Gathering

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday issued an Executive Order expanding healthcare reporting requirements on hospitals and health care providers to better track data needed to protect health care workers and patients and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The additional data will include the number of ICU beds and ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients, the number of suspected COVID-19 patients visiting emergency rooms and the estimated amount of PPE used per day, in addition to other items.

“Today’s order is about enhancing the data available to us so we can continue to make the best data-driven decisions to protect public health,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona’s public health officials are working closely with our hospitals and health care providers, and we’ve already seen the benefit from increased data sharing. This additional step helps ensure we are taking all steps necessary to prepare and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Executive Order is in effect for 60 days, unless renewed. The measures outlined in the order build upon a previous Executive Order issued by the Governor that accelerated the tracking of COVID-19 cases.

Under the order, ADHS and local health officials will have increased access to medical records. Additionally, hospitals will report the following to ADHS every day:

Number of inpatient COVID-19 positive patients or patients with suspected COVID-19;

Number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 positive patients or patients with suspected COVID-19;

Number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 positive patients or patients with suspected COVID-19;

Number of COVID-19 positive patients or patients with suspected COVID-19 discharged from the facility per day;

Number of COVID-19 positive patients or patients with suspected COVID-19 seen in the Emergency Department per day;

Number of intubations performed per day for respiratory distress;

And the estimated number of N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and surgical gowns used per day.

The order asserts that ADHS and local health authorities must share personnel, equipment, materials, supplies and other resources to assist in the implementation of this advisory.