New Order Increases Restrictions For Certain Out-Of-State Travelers

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday issued an Executive Order to increase quarantine guidelines for out-of-state travelers entering Arizona. Under the Executive Order, anyone who travels to Arizona from an area with substantial community spread through any airport in the state must isolate or quarantine themselves upon arrival for 14 days.

On March 28, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

The Executive Order will remain in effect throughout the state’s Public Health Emergency. Under the order:

The Arizona Department of Health Services shall coordinate with each aviation and airport authority in Arizona to effectuate the isolation or self-quarantine;

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-316, all Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement personnel and all state and local public health personnel shall assist the Arizona Department of Health Services in enforcing the provisions of this order;

And pursuant to A.R.S. §·26-317, any person who violates the provisions of this Order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and subject to a fine not to exceed $2,500.

This order shall not apply to the following people: airline employees; military personnel; healthcare workers; human services personnel; workers conducting essential infrastructure operations; and workers providing essential governmental functions. However, these people should follow guidelines from the CDC to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19, such as wearing non-surgical masks.