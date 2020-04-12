Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced $2 million in funding to put 400 Arizona Goodwill employees back to work and expand support and services to Arizonans in need. The funding is part of a $50 million COVID-19 relief package passed by the Legislature and signed into law last month by the Governor.

“Goodwill is a beacon of hope for countless Arizonans across our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Their work not only provides invaluable job and life skills, but also critical resources for families and individuals in need. They are a core part of our communities, and this funding will ensure they can continue to meet the needs of those who rely on them.”



“We are so grateful to Governor Ducey for his support during our greatest time of need," said Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona President and CEO Tim O'Neal. "As one of Arizona’s largest nonprofits, the current federal funding programs are not available to us, yet the demand on our services to help people find employment during this community crisis is the greatest it’s ever been and growing to new never experienced levels. And with the severely diminished funding from our retail stores, we are unable to meet the current and future demand. This $2 million will help us continue to provide career development, training and education support when our unemployment rate has increased to a nearly all time high. Arizonans need us now more than ever, and thanks to the governor and his team we will now be positioned to provide our critical services.”



Last month, Governor Ducey announced $5 million in new resources to help Arizonans struggling to make rent due to COVID-19. The Governor also has provided an initial $1.7 million to support Arizona food banks, and supplement nutrition programs.



Arizonans can make charitable donations to support those in need during this unprecedented time, while earning dollar-for-dollar state tax credits. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deadline for filing and paying State and Federal income tax has been extended from April 15th, 2020 until July 15th, 2020. However, the deadline for Arizonans to make charitable contributions and qualify for state income tax credit remains April 15th.