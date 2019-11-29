Former Operator of Assisted Living Facilities Indicted for Fraud and Theft

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Pima County Grand Jury indicted Jerone Davis for one count of Fraud, and fourteen counts of Theft. Davis operated several assisted living facilities in Pima County, Arizona, under the name of Rancho Verde Care Homes.

Davis is accused of entering into long-term care contracts with fourteen residents of the facilities between April and May of 2017. Shortly after executing the long-term care contracts, Davis allegedly ceased operating the residential facilities and failed to return to the residents any of the funds for those unused portions of the long-term contracts. The indictment alleges Davis failed to return more than $100,000 to the residents.

Special Agents with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Heath Care Fraud and Abuse Section investigated this case.

Assistant Attorney General Sterling Struckmeyer is prosecuting this case through the Attorney General’s Southern Arizona Office in Tucson, Arizona.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.