Governor Ducey Appoints Cassie Bray Woo and John Blanchard To The Maricopa County Superior Court

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced the appointments of Cassie Bray Woo and John Blanchard to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies due to the retirements of Judges Janet E. Barton and Cari A. Harrison.

Cassie Bray Woo has been with the United States Attorney’s Office since 2008, where she currently serves as Section Chief of the General Crimes Section. She has prosecuted a wide variety of federal crimes, including immigration, drug trafficking and violent crimes. She also served as the primary prosecutor for airport and airplane-related crimes in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. As part of her supervisory responsibilities, she regularly provides training to new attorneys and law enforcement regarding legal issues.

Prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office, Cassie worked for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the Criminal Appeals Section. After law school, she clerked for the Honorable Frederick J. Martone, first when he served on the Arizona Supreme Court and then when he was appointed to the United States District Court, District of Arizona.

Cassie has been a member of the All Saints Episcopal Day School Parents’ Association since 2011. She is also a member of the Arizona Women Lawyers Association, State Bar of Arizona’s Appellate Section and Federal Bar Association.

“Cassie’s extensive courtroom experience and service to the public will make her a great addition to the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Cassie to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”

Cassie received her Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude in Political Science, with a minor in Communications, from Loyola University Chicago. She then received her law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law.

John Blanchard is a partner at Osborn Maledon, where he primarily practices in the areas of civil and employment litigation. He also counsels clients in employment and contract issues and regularly litigates trade secret and data security disputes. In addition, John has served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Maricopa County Superior Court and is a Fee Arbitrator for the Arizona State Bar.

Prior to joining Osborn Maledon, John was an associate at Brown & Bain (now Perkins Coie). After law school, he clerked for Judge William C. Canby, Jr. on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

John volunteered for Bet Tzedek, which assists victims of the Holocaust with applications to the German government for reparations. In 2014, he was appointed by the State Bar of Arizona to serve on the Appointments Committee and the Fee Arbitration Advisory Group. He also regularly handles pro bono cases through the Volunteer Lawyers Program and Community Legal Services. He is listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Labor and Employment.

“John’s civil litigation experience and understanding of the business community will serve him well on the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to appoint John to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”

John graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Creative Writing, with minors in Philosophy and Anthropology. He then received his law degree from the Arizona State University College of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief for the Arizona State Law Journal.