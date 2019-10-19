Governor Ducey Honors Arizona Wildfire Crews

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday met with firefighters who serve on wildfire crews from around the state to thank them for their dedicated work to protect Arizona residents, pets and infrastructure this year. Since the start of 2019, Arizona wildland firefighters have battled approximately 1,700 fires that consumed more than 355,000 acres.

In total, the state’s wildland fire hand crews have logged more than 67,000 hours working to protect lives and property around the state.

“Arizona is so grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” said Governor Ducey. “During higher times of wildfire activity, wildland firefighters protected Arizonans from several significant threats including the Museum Fire near Flagstaff and the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Mountains— the fifth-largest fire in Arizona history. These heroic firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line to keep others safe, and Arizona is deeply grateful.”

Crews that met with the governor today include the Superstition Fire Crew and the Lewis Fire Crew — two Department of Corrections crews that together logged more than 7,000 hours battling wildfires this year. The inmates who serve in the Superstition Fire Crew are from the Arizona State Prison Complex - Florence and the inmates who serve in the Lewis Fire Crew are from the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis.

Currently, 12 engine crews representing roughly 50 personnel from Arizona are deployed to California to assist wildfire suppression efforts there.