Arizona Man Sentenced to Two Years Probation for Voter Fraud

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 80-year-old Richard John Greenfield was sentenced to two years of probation for voting twice in the 2016 General Election. As a part of his sentencing, the Court revoked Greenfield’s right to vote in Arizona while on probation.

In August 2019, Greenfield pleaded guilty to one felony count of Attempted Illegal Voting. He admitted that he voted once in Pima County, Arizona and once in Washoe County, Nevada. Greenfield was ordered to pay of fine of $2,500 and complete no less than 100 hours of community restitution while on probation.

Greenfield’s conduct was initially identified and referred to the Attorney General's Office by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office in 2018.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated this case.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson with the Fraud and Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted this case.