Celebrating 25 Years Of Charter School Success In Arizona

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday joined former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Graham Keegan to celebrate 25 years of charter school success in Arizona. During a fireside chat, the two discussed the impressive results achieved by students attending Arizona’s charter schools and Arizona’s leadership in offering students and families the education options that best fit their needs.

The event also featured messages from Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally.

Lisa Graham Keegan was instrumental in the establishment of charter schools in Arizona. As Chair of the Education Committee in the Arizona House of Representatives, she sponsored open enrollment and public charter school legislation. After that, as Superintendent of Public Instruction, Keegan worked to ensure the charter school system was properly implemented so all students had access to high-quality education that fits their needs.

Charter schools have made their mark throughout the state since their establishment 25 years ago. According to the Arizona Charter Schools Association, Arizona’s more than 550 public charter schools make up: