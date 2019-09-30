Governor’s Office Announces Organizational Changes For The Department of Economic Security

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office announced Thursday that Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Director Michael Trailor will be stepping down as director while moving into a new role within the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family focused on furthering the state’s efforts to combat homelessness. Trailor’s last day as director will be Friday, October 18, 2019.

Effective immediately, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ will begin transitioning as interim director of the agency, while maintaining her position as director of ADHS. The governor’s office has asked Dr. Christ to lead a national search for a new director at DES in coordination with the governor’s office.

“I’m grateful to Director Trailor for stepping up more than two years ago and serving in this important role,” said Governor Ducey. “Director Trailor has brought passion and purpose to serving our most vulnerable citizens. His experience in housing and addressing homelessness, coupled with his relationships throughout state government, will continue to be an asset to our state in his new role. Dr. Christ is a proven leader within state government, and I’m grateful for her continued dedicated service to this administration and the people of Arizona. Her leadership and expertise will serve the employees of DES, and its clients, well during this transition.”

Governor Ducey appointed Dr. Christ director of the Arizona Department of Health Services in 2015. Before that, she served as chief medical officer, licensing director and deputy director of public health for ADHS. Prior to joining the Department, Dr. Christ worked at Banner Good Samaritan in Phoenix as an obstetrics and gynecology resident.

Dr. Christ obtained her bachelor's degree in Microbiology (1997) and her master's degree in Microbiology, Virology (2000) from Arizona State University. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arizona College of Medicine (2005).