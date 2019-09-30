Arizona Tackles Health Care Profession Shortage

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday joined Creighton University for the groundbreaking of the university’s new Health Sciences Campus in Phoenix, set to open in 2021. Creighton University’s nearly 200,000 square foot facility will serve nearly 900 students while offering residency and fellowship programs.

As states around the country face shortages in the health care field, Arizona is taking steps to address the growing demand and ensure residents have access to quality medical care.

Arizona has expanded funding for Graduate Medical Education by nearly double since 2015. In combined state and federal dollars for graduate medical education, rural areas across the state will receive:

$5.6 million in FY 2020,

$11.1 million in FY 2021,

And $16.7 million in FY 2022.

Additionally, Governor Ducey signed into law earlier this year H.B. 2569, making Arizona the first state in the nation to allow universal recognition for occupational licenses. Health care professionals including physicians and nurses are two of the many groups to which the law applies. By letting licensed health care professionals from other states get to work right away when they come to Arizona, they will be able to serve Arizona residents in need of medical care quicker.

In addition, Governor Ducey in 2017 signed a law waiving licensing fees for those in poverty. To see how this policy is helping hundreds of new nurses enter the job market, click HERE.