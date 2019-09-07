Attorney General Brnovich Announces Hiring of Josh Kredit as Deputy Attorney General for Law and Policy

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday that Josh Kredit will be joining the Arizona Attorney General's Office as the Deputy Attorney General for Law and Policy. Kredit currently serves as the Director of Policy and General Counsel for the Arizona House of Representatives, a position he has served in since December 2016. Kredit will join the Attorney General's Office in October.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at the Arizona Attorney General's Office," said Josh Kredit. "Attorney General Brnovich has been a tireless advocate for defending the rule of law and advocating for the people of Arizona. I'm thrilled to join his administration and for the opportunity to continue to serve the public in a role that will help make Arizona a better place."

“Josh Kredit is a highly distinguished, principled, and well-respected attorney at our state’s capitol," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "We are excited to bring him aboard as Deputy Attorney General for Law and Policy, where his professional insight and expertise will continue to serve the people of Arizona.”