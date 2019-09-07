Two Arizona Men Indicted Accused of Running Illegal Poker Room

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted John Anthony Schnaubelt and David Lee Dilettoso on charges of running an illegal poker room at Toso’s Sports Bar and Grill from approximately June 2018 to January 2019.

Schnaubelt, 53, owner of Real Poker LLC, was charged with three felony counts of Conspiracy, Illegal Conduct of an Enterprise, and Promotion of Gambling. Schnaubelt is accused of managing the illegal poker operation.

Dilettoso, 62, owner of Daddy’s DDTK, Inc., was also charged with three felony counts of Conspiracy, Illegal Conduct of an Enterprise, and Promotion of Gambling, as well as seven misdemeanor liquor license violations.

According to the indictment, Dilettoso allowed illegal gambling to take place at Toso’s Sports Bar and Grill while possessing a liquor license for Toso's. State law prohibits unlawful gambling at locations where liquor is licensed to be sold.

The charges stem from a joint criminal investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Gaming and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court at 8:30 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.

Separate forfeiture and licensure cases are also ongoing.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.