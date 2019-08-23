Tucson Man Charged with Multiple Felonies for Illegal Voting and Perjury

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Randy Allen Jumper, age 61 of Tucson, has been charged with two counts of Illegal Voting and one count of Perjury in Pima County Superior Court. Jumper was charged in a felony Indictment handed down in July, with voting twice in the 2016 General Election – once in Pima County, and once in Washoe County, Nevada.

Jumper was also charged with voting in Arizona after having completed a sworn declaration that he was a resident of Nevada. Jumper was charged with a third felony for making a false declaration by signing a statement under penalty of perjury that read: "I am a registered voter in Pima County Arizona, I have not voted and will not vote in this election in any other county or state, I understand that knowingly voting more than once in any election is a…felony...”

The case was investigated by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after Jumper’s conduct was initially identified and referred for review by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office in 2018.

Each count of Illegal Voting is a Class 5 felony. Count 3, Perjury, is also a Class 5 felony. Jumper is alleged to have violated A.R.S. §16-1016(1), 16-1016(2), 16-101, 16-1021, 13-701, 13-702, 13-801, 13-2702(A)(2), and 13-2701.

Jumper is set for arraignment on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Pima County Superior Court.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.

All charged Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.