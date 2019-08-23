Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a claims administrator will begin mailing claim forms to more than 2,500 Jeep and Ram owners who qualify for up to $1,000 in restitution. The restitution is part of an Arizona Attorney General's Office settlement with Fiat Chrysler involving so-called “EcoDiesel” Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram vehicles.

“When Arizonans shop for a car, they deserve an honest car-buying experience,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Whether it’s Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, or Theranos, we’ve recovered millions of dollars for victims of consumer fraud from corporations that have engaged in deceptive behavior."

The settlement resolves consumer fraud claims against Fiat Chrysler of deceptive marketing, selling, and leasing of 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel vehicles. Under the settlement, Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay restitution to Arizona consumers, which will result in up to $1,000 for each qualifying vehicle. The settlement is similar to a 2018 settlement between the Arizona Attorney General's Office and Volkswagen that provided restitution to more than 11,000 eligible Arizona consumers impacted by Volkswagen's clean diesel scandal.

To be eligible for a restitution check, consumers must attest ownership and registration and return their completed forms, postmarked no later than November 13, 2019. Restitution checks are expected to be distributed in December or January and consumers will have 90 days to cash their checks.

If consumers have questions or believe they are eligible for a check, but did not receive a claim form, they are encouraged to call toll-free at 1-888-764-8871, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Arizona Time).



A sample copy of the Attorney General's letter mailed to eligible Arizonans.



