School Districts Go Above And Beyond The 20x2020 Commitment

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - As schools across Arizona prepare to kick-off the 2019-2020 school year next week, school districts are following through on, and exceeding, Arizona's commitment to provide teachers 20 percent pay raises by school year 2020.

This month, Florence Unified School District (FUSD) approved teacher pay increases of 5% for the coming school year, bringing total raises over the last two years to 18%. Between fiscal years 2018 and 2020, average teacher pay in FUSD has increased from $43,993 to $51,723, with more on the way. During the same time period, the district's teacher retention rate increased from 80% to 89%.

Other school districts going above and beyond the 20x2020 commitment include Kingman Unified School District (17%), Madison School District (17%) and Yuma Union High School District (22%).

Below is a list of districts that have already announced plans to meet the second phase of 20 percent teacher pay raises by 2020: