School Districts Go Above And Beyond The 20x2020 Commitment

Phoenix, Arizona - As schools across Arizona prepare to kick-off the 2019-2020 school year next week, school districts are following through on, and exceeding, Arizona's commitment to provide teachers 20 percent pay raises by school year 2020.
This month, Florence Unified School District (FUSD) approved teacher pay increases of 5% for the coming school year, bringing total raises over the last two years to 18%. Between fiscal years 2018 and 2020, average teacher pay in FUSD has increased from $43,993 to $51,723, with more on the way. During the same time period, the district's teacher retention rate increased from 80% to 89%.
Other school districts going above and beyond the 20x2020 commitment include Kingman Unified School District (17%), Madison School District (17%) and Yuma Union High School District (22%).
Below is a list of districts that have already announced plans to meet the second phase of 20 percent teacher pay raises by 2020:
- Florence Unified School District: Florence Unified School District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Kingman Unified School District: Kingman Unified School District approved 7% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Madison School District: Madison School District approved 7% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Marana Unified School District: Marana Unified School District proposed 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Mesa Unified School District: Mesa Unified School District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Mohawk Valley School District: Mohawk Valley School District approved 5% raises for teachers, 3% raises for classified staff, and 2% raises for administrative classified staff. (LINK)
- Queen Creek Unified School District: Queen Creek Unified School District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Coolidge Unified District: Coolidge Unified District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Cañon Elementary School District: Cañon Elementary School District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Blue Ridge Unified School District: Blue Ridge Unified School District approved 5% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Altar Valley Elementary District: Altar Valley Elementary District plans to give 5% raise to teachers. (LINK)
- Arlington Elementary School District: Arlington Elementary School District plans to give 5% raises to teachers. (LINK)
- Benson Unified School District: Benson Unified School District approved 5% raises for teachers, 2% raises for classified staff, and 2% raises for administrative classified staff in addition to raises for bus drivers. (LINK)
- Catalina Foothills School District: Catalina Foothills School District plans to give 5% pay raises for teachers and certified staff. (LINK)
- Chandler Unified School District: Chandler Unified School District plans to give 5% raises to teacher and an additional 3% raises for certified employees and 5% raises for support staff. (LINK)
- Yuma Union High School District: Yuma Union High School District approved 10% raise for teachers and 7% raises for hourly employees and administrators. (LINK)
- Mingus Union School District: Mingus Union School District proposed a 6% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Camp Verde Unified School District: Camp Verde Unified School District approved 6% raises for teachers. (LINK)
- Clarkdale-Jerome School District: Clarkdale-Jerome School District plans to give teachers 6% raises. (LINK)
- Payson Unified School District: Payson Unified School District plans to provide 5% raises to teachers. (LINK)