Attorney General Brnovich Announces New Training for Tourism Industry to Combat Human Trafficking

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network (AATN), Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are launching the SAFE (Safeguarding All From Exploitation) Action Project, a free training program designed for the tourism industry professionals to identify, report, and prevent sex trafficking.

The goal is to reach all corners of these industries, including hotels, restaurants, ride-sharing, airports, stadiums, and other places where large groups of people gather and travel.

The SAFE Action Project will be launched on July 30th at Phoenix Sky Harbor with the first training seminar open to all Sky Harbor employees. The program was developed with the help of industry experts listed below. Staff members in the tourism industry are often unaware of the dangerous situations taking place on their property or at their business. It is important to train all employees, who interact with customers on a daily basis, on the warning signs of human trafficking. This horizontal approach to train all staff members within a business is a key component of the SAFE training efforts.

“We can’t fight human trafficking alone,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “It will take the entire community banding together to fight this horrific crime. I am grateful to all of our partners who are taking action to provide this free training. Together, we truly can make a difference.”

“AATN has acquired the Safe Action Project and is excited to reintroduce the program to Arizona,” said AATN Board President John Meza. “We are eager to join forces with our partners and the hospitality industry to eliminate one more element of human trafficking from our communities.”

"Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and non-profit organizations to educate the community and business on the dangers of human trafficking,” said Scott Brown, Special Agent in Charge for HSI Phoenix. “The more people that receive this invaluable training, the more we can help identify and rescue potential human trafficking victims."

Fighting human trafficking is a top priority for General Brnovich. Since taking office in January 2015, his office has obtained 62 convictions that are connected to sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, or illegal enterprises/money laundering in the trafficking arena, such as massage parlors.

Some of the SAFE Advisors include:

American Airlines

Lyft

ASU STIR

Arizona Office of Tourism

Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association

CleanUp HT

Visit Phoenix

The first training will be hosted in an American Airlines space on July 30th at Phoenix Sky Harbor at 11:30 AM in terminal four on level three, near Security Checkpoint B. Media members must RSVP because the training will take place past a TSA checkpoint. To RSVP, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..