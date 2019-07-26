Arizona, How do you support inmates who are close to reentry?

Arizona News

Washington, DC - The United States contains 5% of the world’s population, yet houses 25% of the world’s prisoners, according to the American Psychological Association. This means we incarcerate approximately 2.3 million people or 1 in every 100 adults.

The analysts at PrisonEd Foundation are passionate about giving inmates a second chance at a successful life, so we asked the question: what states are helping recently released inmates reintegrate themselves back into society? With this question in mind, we crunched the numbers and found that:

Arizona is ranked #30 out of the 45 states we looked at for The 10 Best and Worst States for Recently Released Inmates!

See the full report here.

Interesting Findings

Virginia has the lowest re-incarceration rates with only 2,588 of the 11,576 felons released in 2013 being reincarcerated within 3 years.

Alabama has the most reentry programs at 19 and is ranked 4th overall. California, the state with the second-largest number of programs, has 13.