Governor Ducey Declares State Of Emergency For Museum Fire In Coconino County

Arizona News

Flagstaff, Arizona - After surveying the Museum Fire and receiving a briefing from emergency officials, Governor Doug Ducey has declared a State of Emergency in Coconino County. This declaration ensures first responders have the resources they need to continue protecting the lives, pets and property of Arizonans.

At this time, the Museum Fire has burned approximately 1,800 acres and the fire is zero percent contained. More than 500 firefighters have been deployed as well as hotshot crews, helicopters and air tankers. No homes or structures have been impacted.

“Public safety is our top priority, and this declaration will ensure emergency officials have the resources they need to continue protecting people, pets and property,” said Governor Ducey. “I am grateful to the first responders we met today who are battling the Museum Fire. We are praying for the safety of the firefighters on the front lines and the residents affected by the fire.”

Following a media briefing with fire officials, Governor Ducey will meet with displaced residents at the Red Cross Shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.

Governor Ducey is authorized under A.R.S. § 26-303(D) to declare a state of emergency, which can be used to reimburse eligible emergency response and recovery costs. The declaration does direct the following actions:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County due to the Museum Fire, effective July 22, 2019; and

b. Directs that the sum of $200,000 from the General Fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. §35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.

The U.S. Forest Service has activated a Type 1 Incident Management Team. Arizona state agencies, including DFFM, DEMA, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Game and Fish are assisting federal and local authorities in emergency response operations.

Drones of any kind are prohibited from flying over the area. When an unidentified aircraft, manned or unmanned, is sighted in the fire area, all air operations must shut down immediately, posing a significant risk to fire personnel and suspending crucial air suppression tactics. If any member of the public sees someone launching a drone, please call 911. The public should also stay out of the fire area for public and firefighter safety.

The Red Cross has set-up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.

For the latest updates on the Museum Fire, visit InciWeb or follow the Coconino National Forest, Coconino County or the City of Flagstaff on Twitter. Coconino County has established a call center for local residents and visitors if they have questions about fire activity and evacuation notices: (928) 213-2990. Coconino County residents can also sign up for emergency notifications at http://coconino.az.gov/ready.