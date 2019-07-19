Arizona Ranks 2nd In U.S. For Year-Over-Year Job Growth

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona’s booming economy continues to dominate national rankings for job growth. Arizona ranked 2nd in the nation for year-over-year job growth, according to a new report out today from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Arizona added more than 80,000 new non-farm jobs from June 2018 to June 2019, BLS reports. Employment grew 2.8 percent over that period (seasonally adjusted) — the second highest increase in the United States.

“Arizona’s booming economy has made our state a jobs juggernaut, delivering more jobs, bigger paychecks and greater opportunities for all,” said Governor Ducey. “This success didn’t happen by accident. It’s thanks to the hard work of employees, job creators and entrepreneurs and Arizona’s pro-business policies, low taxes and light regulations.”

This growth was driven by hiring in the Education and Health Services (23,200 jobs), Construction (18,200 jobs) and Professional and Business Services (13,500 jobs) sectors.

Arizona’s economy continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the nation, ranking fourth in the U.S. for GDP growth last year. Arizona also ranks second in the country for personal income growth, third for economic momentum and fourth for population growth.

More than 300,000 new jobs have been added since 2015 and Arizona is projected to add another 165,000 new jobs by 2020.