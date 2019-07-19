Arizona Schools Showing Rapid Gains

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - According to a recent report released by the National Assessment Governing Board, Arizona schools have made incredible progress on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) over the last 12 years.

NAEP, administered by the federal government, tests a large group of students in every single state across the country, allowing for clear comparisons between states.

The National Assessment Governing Board’s recent report outlines Arizona’s “steady progress” from 2005 to 2017, especially in mathematics and reading, which far outpaced gains made by other states and the national average.

Highlights of the report include:

Arizona fourth-grade students increased their score by 8 points in reading and 5 points in mathematics from 2005-2017, double the national average of 4 and 2 points respectively.

Arizona eighth-grade students increased their score by 8 points in both reading and mathematics from 2005-2017, above the national average of 5 and 4 points respectively.

Arizona was among the top 10 jurisdictions with the largest score gains for eighth-grade and fourth-grade students in mathematics and reading between 2009 and 2017.

As listed in the report, factors contributing to Arizona’s progress include “more rigorous standards,” “state assessments aligned to those standards,” and “state-supported initiatives and legislation, such as a focus on struggling readers.”

In addition, while public district and charter both made considerable gains ahead of the national average, public charter schools have led the way, posting improvements at some of the highest levels in the country for all schools.

