Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 1

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Anglers can fish Arizona waters for free on Saturday, June 1, making this an ideal time to take the family out for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation.

Arizona’s Free Fishing Day will be celebrated on June 1 this year as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9. During that Saturday only, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona.

Remember that bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed during Free Fishing Days. Kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day.

Note that Saturday, June 8 is not a Free Fishing Day.

AZGFD will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to try out this fun, family-oriented pastime. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most of these venues.

Bait is provided and loaner rods are available for fishing events.

Times and locations of the scheduled events are:

Saturday, June 1

Lake Pleasant, 7-10 a.m., Lake Pleasant Access Rd., Peoria. See more information, including directions. A $7 parking fee will remain in place.

Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 8 a.m.-noon

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, 8 a.m.-noon Channel catfish will have been stocked just prior to the event. Entrance fees to the state park will be waived for participating fishermen (check in at the front gate).

Kaibab Lake, Williams, 9 a.m.-noon. Meet near group ramada.

Lees Ferry. 9 a.m.-noon. Meet at the boat launch. Please be mindful of special regulations in this area: the limit is 2 rainbow trout per day; artificial fly and lure only; barbless hooks only.

Saturday, June 8

(Not Free Fishing Day)

Parker Canyon Lake, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For those who need a license, they can be purchased online, 24/7.

A General Fishing License is $37 for residents and $55 for non-residents, Combo Hunt & Fish Licenses are $57 and Youth Combo Hunt and Fish Licenses are $5. All are good for 365 days from the date of purchase and funds go toward wildlife conservation.