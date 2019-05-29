Study Shows Arizona 17th Most Dangerous State

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - A new study found Arizona is the 17th most dangerous state in America.

The good news it that the U.S. has witnessed unprecedented declines in crime over the last 25 years. Yet, it remains an enormous problem in our society.

SafeHome.org today released a study on the Most Dangerous States in America using the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. (The data was issued by the FBI in October 2018 all statistics are from 2017)

The study analyzed six categories to determine the rankings: population, violent crime trend, violent crimes, property crime trends, property crime and citizen-to-officer-ratio.

Below are the national statistics and trends:

Violent Crimes: 394 cases per 100,000 people. Down .02% year-over-year.

Murder: 5.3 cases per 100,000 people. Down .07% year-over-year.

Rape: 41.7 cases per 100,000 people. Up 2.5% year-over-year.

Robbery: 98 cases per 100,000 people. Down 4% year-over-year.

Aggravated Assault: 248 cases per 100,000 people. Up 1.0% year-over-year.

Please visit the Most Dangerous States in America for more information or reach out with any questions.