Support Grows For Arizona's Fiscally Conservative, Balanced Budget

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizonans from across the state continue to show strong support for the fiscally responsible, balanced budget plan. The budget strengthens Arizona’s financial position and saves for the future — while protecting taxpayers and investing in the things that matter.

Here’s what others are saying about Arizona’s budget:

A For Arizona

"Seldom do we see a $600 million appropriation for K-12 education in a single year. We are just a final vote on the budget away from seeing this happen two years in a row. When asking if the state is taking investment into K-12 seriously enough, the billion-dollar answer is clearly, 'Yes!'" (LINK, 5/23/19)



John Ortolano, President of the Fraternal Order of Police (AZFOP)

"The AZFOP represents 9,000 law enforcement professionals across Arizona. We believe that these raises represent an incredible leap in the right direction to fix pay that has been stagnant for a decade. This improved compensation will also be helpful in attracting applicants to fill the vacancies that exist in both state agencies.

"To say that public safety is currently in a staffing crisis is an understatement. We heartily applaud both Gov. Ducey and the Legislature for recognizing this crisis and for rolling up their sleeves to ensure stagnant pay for these public servants is no more.

"The last step in the process is for our lawmakers to sign off on the budget by supporting it with their vote," he said. "Thank you, lawmakers, for the work this session and your commitment to public safety. We strongly encourage you to pass this proposed budget as soon as possible." (5/22/19)

Arizona Rock Products Association

"ARPA appreciates the work of the Governor’s Office and the Legislature regarding pending budget items for critical infrastructure. Thank you for your leadership on these important matters that will help to drive commerce in Arizona and keep us competitive." (LINK, 5/22/19)



Expect More Arizona

"The budget under consideration follows through on the commitment to increase teacher pay 20 percent by 2020 and accelerates the restoration of district and charter additional assistance this year. Additional new investments in K-12 will support the hiring of school counselors, social workers and school resource officers; increased career and technical education opportunities; K-12 school construction and more. In addition, the proposal includes one-time and ongoing investments for Arizona’s universities and community colleges." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona School Counselors Association

"EXCITING NEWS: We are thrilled to announce that HB2749 includes language from our AZ Ratio Bill and would make sure, for the first time, that the role of school counselor is defined in statute. Thank you to Governor Doug Ducey and all who made this possible!" (LINK, 5/23/19)



Americans For Prosperity - Arizona

“We applaud Governor Ducey and the legislature’s efforts to reduce the tax burden on Arizonans and spend tax dollars in a more fiscally responsible way. A number of items proposed in the budget will allow for more money to stay in the pockets of hardworking Arizonans. AFP believes that controlling government spending is key to unleashing the private sector’s ability to lift people from poverty, strengthen the middle class, and create prosperity and well-being.” (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Department of Child Safety

"We are excited that this year’s AZ Balanced budget increases the kinship stipend for Arizona families caring for our most vulnerable — meaning more children will be able to be cared for by family and loved ones." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Sherriff's Association

"Arizona's Sheriffs applaud Governor Doug Ducey and Legislative leaders for including $1 million in the budget for AZPOST training. Effectively trained officers makes all the difference in keeping our communities safe." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Fire District Association

"Governor Ducey and Senate President Fann (LD-1) have ensured the $20 million dollars in wildfire deployment funding for Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) cooperators is included in the legislature’s 2019 budget. These funds are essential to prompt pay DFFM cooperators for contract work protecting our state’s communities from wildfire." (5/22/19)

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

"This year’s AZ balanced budget increases the available funds from the Budget Stabilization Fund to $20m to reimburse our cooperators for their firefighting efforts." (LINK, 5/23/19)

St. Mary's Food Bank

"Many thanks to Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature for investing in AZ food banks and our efforts to get more healthy food to Arizonans facing hunger." (LINK, 5/23/19)

March of Dimes

"Happy to see the state budget allocate $1 million for prenatal equipment in rural Arizona. Better access to care will improve outcomes for moms and babies in rural communities." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Century Link

"Thanks Gov. Doug Ducey for your commitment to Arizona broadband growth in your 2019 budget package. High-speed internet accelerates economic development, enhances education and improves public safety." (LINK, 5/23/19)



Arizona Farm Bureau

"Proposed budget is full of wins for rural Arizona! Rural broadband grants, non-native vegetation removal, and money for water infrastructure in Pinal County all received funding in this AZ Balanced Budget. Thanks Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona legislative leadership for making Rural Arizona a priority!" (LINK, 5/23/19)



Arizona Coalition For Military Families

"We at ACMF appreciate the support for Arizona’s military and veteran population in this year’s proposed budget, including funding for Be Connected, our collective statewide effort to prevent suicides in our military and veteran population by connecting service members, veterans, families and helpers to support and resources." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Restaurant Association

"Thank you Governor Doug Ducey and Members of the Arizona Legislature for providing $ to help build much needed infrastructure at the Mariposa Port of Entry for cold storage of food products." (LINK, 5/23/19)

"Thank you Governor Doug Ducey and Members of the Arizona Legislature for providing $ to help more healthy foods reach Arizona working families through AZ food banks." (LINK, 5/22/19)

"Thank you Governor Doug Ducey, Rep. Ben Toma, Sen. Karen Fann, Sen. Vince Leach and Arizona legislature for providing relief to small business by working to remove the requirement to pre-pay sales taxes." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Lodging & Tourism

"Thank you Governor Doug Ducey for your expansion and support of Arizona tourism budget. As a leading state economic engine, we look forward to continued dialogue on growing investment and support to strengthen and positively impacting the Arizona economy." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Rally Point

"We appreciate the support for Arizona’s military and veteran population in this year’s proposed budget, including funding for Be Connected, a statewide effort to reduce suicides in our military and veteran population by connecting service members, veterans and their families with support resources." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona School Facilities Board

"The new Arizona state budget invests in the things that matter, like $62.8 Million into the Arizona School Facilities Board Building Renewal Fund to ensure K-12 schools statewide are kept up properly." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

"Thank you Gov. Doug Ducey for adding state support for KidsCare in the 2020 budget. This means 34,000+ children will continue to receive needed health care." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Human Services Campus

"We are happy that Governor Ducey's FY20 budget provides $10 M to restore funds to the State Housing Trust Fund, a flexible funding source that helps meet the housing needs of vulnerable Arizona citizens including the homeless, low-income families and seniors." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Department of Economic Security

"Arizona invests $1 million for food banks to improve food transportation and storage. These organizations provide for Arizonans in need and deserve our support." (LINK, 5/23/19)



Kingman Mayor Jen Miles

"Kingman and our entire region stand to benefit upon passage because Governor Ducey and the state legislature have included a $20 Million appropriation in the coming fiscal year toward the building of the Rancho Santa Fe interchange!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Department of Health Services

"Rural communities face too many obstacles to accessing critical equipment needed by healthcare facilities across the state. The AZ Balanced budget invests $1 million in prenatal equipment for our rural hospitals." (LINK, 5/23/19)



Arizona-Mexico Commission

"Arizona trade with Mexico is a critical part of our state’s thriving economy - $700k investment in building a cold storage inspection facility at the Mariposa POE in Nogales will support expanded trade with Mexico and grow our international competitiveness." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Farm and Ranch Group

Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature have a great budget deal for rural Arizona! Let's get it done, thank you for your strong leadership! (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Department of Housing

"ADOH supports Governor Ducey's FY20 budget providing $10 million to restore funds to the State Housing Trust Fund addressing homelessness in AZ." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Department of Transportation

"It is important that we keep our roads in our rural communities safe and reliable. This year’s budget calls for a total of $95.3 million dedicated to funding local infrastructure across Arizona." (LINK, 5/23/19)

Arizona Medical Association

"The Arizona Medical Association is grateful for the leadership of Governor Ducey and Arizona Legislators for prioritizing the health of over 30,000 children of working families by continuing the KidsCare program." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Trucking Association

"We hope that legislators will pass this budget and look towards finding solutions for our long-term transportation needs." (LINK, 5/21/19)

Arizona Police Association

“After reviewing the recently released budget documents, we wanted to convey to the Arizona Legislature, our support for these expenditures for law enforcement. We hope that the amounts noted in the budget spreadsheets materialize in a budget adopted by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Governor Ducey.” (5/21/19)

Arizona Academy of Family Physicians

“AZ reopened #KidsCare enrollment in 2016. >114 kids received cancer treatment, 8K received behavioral health services,>5K received autism services,3K received asthma treatment. KidsCare should be top priority for Arizona budget. We support money to keep enrollmnet open for kids who need health care!” (LINK, 5/21/19)

The Committee for Responsible Budgeting

"Increase the rainy-day fund, restore funding to key programs, and cut taxes? Kudos to Gov. Ducey and lawmakers in Arizona." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter

"Thank you Governor Ducey & the Arizona Legislature for recognizing the urgency of the Alzheimer’s public health crisis by including $3.125M for Alzheimer’s research in the proposed budget. Together, we will #ENDALZ!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

Crisis Network

"We are encouraged by support of Arizona’s military and veteran community included in the state’s proposed budget. Funding for Be Connected will enhance a statewide effort to reduce suicide and find support for service members, veterans and their families." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

"It’s great to see $10 million allocated to the State Aviation Fund in the proposed State Budget. This money is crucial to support important airport infrastructure across Arizona." (LINK, 5/21/19)

Dave Richins, President and CEO of the United Food Bank

"Thank you Governor Ducey and Arizona lawmakers for investing in the distribution of more healthy food for the working families, seniors, and kids who visit our food banks!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

Community Food Bank

"Thank you, Governor Ducey and Arizona lawmakers, for helping food banks get more healthy food to working families and Arizonans facing hunger by providing $ in the state budget." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Megan Martin, SRP Government Relations Representative

"Thank you to Arizona Legislature and Governor Ducey for including additional resources for the Arizona Department of Water Resources in the proposed Arizona budget." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona State Parks

"Thank you Governor Ducey for providing budget funding for off-highway vehicle trails and trail maintenance, infrastructure, and park planning!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

Tucson Medical Center

"Balancing the needs of a state through the budget process is never an easy exercise.

"TMC Healthcare thanks Governor Doug Ducey and state leaders for working to eliminate the freeze of KidsCare that was originally going to take effect in October and would have put at risk affordable health coverage for 35,000 children in working families across the state.

"KidsCare provides children with necessary medical care, including cancer treatment, behavioral health services and services for autism.

The working budget also supports rural hospitals with grants for prenatal equipment and to support improved broadband access."(LINK, 5/22/19)

Yuma County Supervisor Russell McCloud

"The state budget has several funding items favorable to Yuma County. Thank you to our legislative delegation!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

National Federation of Independent Business, Arizona Chapter

"The budget plan includes two key policy priorities for NFIB. This plan offers Arizona policy makers a rare opportunity to enact reforms simplifying Arizona’s income and transaction privilege tax codes for small business owners." (5/21/19)

The American Academy of Pediatrics, Arizona Chapter

"Thank you for fighting for $1 million to increase prenatal care in rural Arizona, Governor Ducey! These funds will increase important care for new mothers around the state." (LINK, 5/21/19)

Maricopa Association of Governments

"MAG pleased funding being proposed in state budget that recognizes importance of infrastructure in advancing state and regional goals on I -10 and I-17." (LINK, 5/21/19)

Health Systems Alliance of Arizona

“We support the Governor's budget, which preserves coverage for Arizona’s working families and their children. KidsCare Families with children enrolled in KidsCare are not on Medicaid. They have incomes above the Medicaid income limit, but have too little income to afford commercial coverage. By definition, these are working families. We appreciate the Governor and the Legislature's support for healthcare in this year's proposed budget, including the protection of KidsCare for working families; funding for Alzheimer's research; and prenatal equipment to improve maternal outcomes in our rural communities.” (LINK, 5/20/19)

Diginity Health

"Thank you Governor Ducey for continuing your commitment to ensure AZ kids from working families get the healthcare they desperately need. We appreciate your leadership in making KidsCare a priority in your budget!" (LINK, 5/20/19)

Arizona Tax Research Association

"Making changes to the tax code is never easy and opportunities for revenue neutral reform are rare. With two major revenue producing tax law changes available, state lawmakers and the Governor have elected to make prudent use of that revenue with modest tax reform." (LINK, 5/21/19)

City of Sierra Vista

"We’re encouraged to see support of regional public safety communication efforts in Cochise County included in the state’s proposed budget, which is being discussed by the legislature. State investment continues to be key to regional public safety initiatives." (LINK, 5/21/19)

Phoenix Children's Hospital

"Thank you, Governor Ducey, for making KidsCare funding a priority in your budget. PCH, our patients and families and our more than 5,000 health care providers and support staff appreciate your leadership and support!" (LINK, 5/21/19)

Health Systems Arizona

“We appreciate the Governor and the Legislature's support for healthcare in this year's proposed budget, including the protection of KidsCare for working families; funding for Alzheimer's research; and prenatal equipment to improve maternal outcomes in our rural communities." (LINK, 5/20/19)

Brian Hummell, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

“Close to 100 kids receive cancer treatment every year through KidsCare” (LINK, 5/20/19)

Deb Gullett, Arizona Association of Health Plans

"Best news today is KidsCare in the budget! Health care for 35,000 children is AZ Awesome." (LINK, 5/20/19)

Billie Orr, Mayor Pro Tem, Prescott

"Thank you Governor for focusing on education and I-17. Nice compromise on the surplus. Excellent information here about the budget. Good job!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

Arizona Vignerons Alliance

"Check this out! Governor Doug Ducey is supporting $100,000 in the state budget for Visit Arizona to promote our local wine industry! Support like this will help small producers (aka your favorite wineries) share their product with more people." (LINK, 5/22/19)

Nationwide RV Glass

"Thank you dougducey for providing budget funding for off-highway vehicle trails and trail maintenance, infrastructure, and park planning!" (LINK, 5/22/19)

