Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Tax Reform plan represents the most significant tax reform for individuals in the last 30 years, making Arizona’s tax code simpler and more fair. The plan builds on the already substantial tax relief passed as part of President Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while protecting investments in the things that matter and prioritizing middle and low-income earners.

Simpler

The plan reduces income brackets from five to four, the first time income brackets have been reduced in Arizona since 1990, joining Arizona with 31 other states with four or fewer individual income tax brackets.



The plan significantly increases the standard deduction:



For single filers, the standard deduction increases from $5,312 to $12,000.





For married filers, the standard deduction increases from $10,613 to $24,000.





FACT: With this increase, Arizona’s standard deduction now matches the federal standard deduction for the first time in state history.





Based on federal estimates, as many as 90% of taxpayers could be taking the standard deduction on both their state and federal forms, creating a much simpler filing process.

Fairer

The plan reduces income tax rates for all filers, while prioritizing middle and low-income earners.







FACT: The plan represents a 27% income tax decrease for the median filer (those who make roughly $40,000).







Under the plan, middle and low-income filers will receive the greatest share tax relief:







For example, those making between $20,000 and $75,000 a year will see an annual income tax reduction between 13.6% and 63%.









The median tax filer will receive roughly $135 in tax relief under the plan.

Revenue Neutral

The plan remains revenue neutral while protecting the things that matter most like K-12 education, public safety and our most vulnerable.









The plan preserves exemptions for the blind and seniors (65+) as well as the exemption for enhanced medical deduction, protecting those with significant, ongoing medical costs.

Prioritizing Families and Charitable Giving

The plan establishes a new child tax credit equal to $100 per dependent child, providing additional tax relief to families.









The plan also allows taxpayers who take the standard deduction to subtract 25% of annual charitable giving, encouraging charitable giving.

So who are the big winners under this plan?