AFP-AZ Applauds Governor Ducey’s Fiscally Responsible Budget Proposal

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Americans for Prosperity-Arizona today released a statement supporting Governor Doug Ducey’s fiscally responsible budget proposal that includes important steps to make Arizona’s tax structure flatter and fairer. This budget proposal also includes the phasing out of the onerous vehicle licensing tax, efforts to address debt reduction, and shoring up rainy day funds.

AFP-AZ State Director Stephen Shadegg issued the following statement: “We applaud Governor Ducey and the legislature’s efforts to reduce the tax burden on Arizonans and spend tax dollars in a more fiscally responsible way. A number of items proposed in the budget will allow for more money to stay in the pockets of hardworking Arizonans. AFP believes that controlling government spending is key to unleashing the private sector's ability to lift people from poverty, strengthen the middle class, and create prosperity and well-being."