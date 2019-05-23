AFP-AZ Joins National Kick Off Effort for Summer Driving Season

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) today joins a national grassroots effort urging Congress to focus on comprehensive reforms to prioritize financing on roads and bridges, streamline regulation and permitting processes, and reject increases to the federal gas tax. Just this session, the Arizona legislature rejected a state increase to the gas tax and AFP-AZ plans on holding its federal representatives to the same standards.

Beginning today and running through the Memorial Day congressional recess, AFP-AZ will engage in a digital and direct mail effort to highlight the impact on Arizonans of a potential increase to the gas tax. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ), will be targeted alongside lawmakers across the ideological spectrum.

AFP-AZ State Director Stephen Shadegg issued the following statement: “As Arizonans gear up for summer driving season, it’s important to highlight the impact that wasteful tax and spend habits of Congress will have on our hardworking families. Paying more at the pump will not fix our roads or bridges—and we hope our Representatives in Congress follow the lead of the state legislature by rejecting an increase that will come directly out of Arizonans’ wallets.”