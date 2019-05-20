Governor Ducey Makes 66th Trip To Southern Arizona For Center Of Opportunity Grand Opening

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday attended the grand opening of the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity in Tucson, Arizona. The facility will offer specialized support and shelter services for homeless men, women and children through a comprehensive collaboration of over 30 agencies, organizations and ministries.

"Given the opportunity, everyone can reach their fullest potential,” Governor Ducey said at the center's opening. “The Center of Opportunity provides individuals in need with the physical, mental and spiritual resources to get back on their feet — all under one roof. My thanks to Bert and Czarina Lopez, the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation, everyone involved in this worthwhile project for their compassion and generosity in serving the Tucson community.”

“Everyone’s story is different, but our hope is the Center will give new beginnings to those in our community who need that extra help,” said Humberto Lopez, founder of HSL Properties and the HSLopez Foundation. “Things many take for granted like food, shelter, jobs, healthcare and even a helping hand in a time of need, that is what they will find here all in one campus. A chance to rebuild their lives and look toward a brighter future.”