Caring For Our Most Vulnerable

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - May is Arizona Foster Care Awareness Month, a month set aside to acknowledge the foster, adoptive and kinship parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, teachers, care providers, advocates and many more who serve Arizona’s youth.

Since Governor Ducey took office, Arizona has prioritized providing safe, permanent homes for Arizona foster children. The child-welfare program is continuously improving to best serve Arizona’s most vulnerable.

Here are a few of the successes happening at the Arizona Department of Child Safety: